Road Trip: Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg Plan Trip to Promote Infrastructure

Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will travel to North Carolina for an event together on Thursday to promote infrastructure.

Harris will travel to North Carolina with Buttigieg for an event in Charlotte, where she will deliver remarks to promote President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill that he signed on November 15.

The two Democrat leaders travel together as rumors intensify about the likelihood of either of the two running for president in the future, once Biden is finished.

Buttigieg is seen by most Democrats as thriving in his new position, while inside Washington prominent Democrats quietly question what’s wrong with Harris and her team.

Harris’s team expressed frustration that Buttigieg rumors continue circulating, some describing the buzz as disrespectful to the vice president in conversations with reporters.

Buttigieg remained coy about his a future run for office in an interview with TMZ.

“I sincerely don’t know if I’m ever going to run for office again,” he said. “You should only run if there’s a moment that you think the only way or the best way to respond is to step forward.”

Buttigieg has dismissed the rumors as “parlor games.”

“There’s no room to get caught up in the parlor games, and I’m proud to be part of the Biden-Harris team,” he said during an interview on NBC.

Harris told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos in an interview she and Biden were “absolutely not,” discussing 2024.

