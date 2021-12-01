Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a self-described Socialist, has remained silent as corporate special interests seek to dramatically shift the nation’s legal immigration system for their benefit.

Last month, House Democrats passed President Joe Biden’s filibuster-proof “Build Back Better Act” reconciliation package, which would blow the lid off legal immigration levels — explicitly to provide an unlimited pipeline of foreign workers to multinational corporations.

Specifically, the reconciliation package would allow corporations to utilize an expanded foreign worker pipeline through the employment-based green card system even as hundreds of thousands of American professionals and graduates seek jobs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) jobs.

In late October, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) urged Sanders, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, to oppose the reconciliation package for its “corporate carve-out for unlimited foreign labor” that includes “several breathtaking immigration provisions that have long been the crown jewel of corporate lobbying.”

Sanders has been silent, Hagerty told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement.

“It’s been over five weeks since I wrote to Senator Sanders about the corporate carve-out in the so-called ‘Build Back Better’ legislation that benefits Big Tech and harms American workers, and we still haven’t heard a single word of defense from him,” Hagerty said.

“If Senator Sanders is serious about supporting American workers like he proclaims, he should soundly reject this dangerous, hidden provision that would create an unending pipeline of foreign labor for Silicon Valley giants to lower wages and displace aspiring Americans,” he continued.

Sanders did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Breitbart News has reviewed lobbying records that detail the lobbying campaign from corporate giants like Amazon, Facebook, Intuit Inc, AT&T, Verizon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Alphabet, Deloitte, the Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and the Intel Corporation — all of whom would benefit significantly from the expanded foreign worker pipeline.

The corporations, as listed, file thousands of petitions to the federal government every year to secure employment-based green cards for their foreign visa workers who, more often than not, arrive in the U.S. through the H-1B visa program that has been used to replace American workers with cheaper foreign workers.

Amazon, this year alone, petitioned for nearly 3,000 employment-based green cards for their foreign visa workers and foreign nationals seeking to take high-paying white collar jobs. Microsoft and Google, likewise, petitioned for more than 3,300 employment-based green cards.

More than one million white-collar American jobs today are held by foreign visa workers.

