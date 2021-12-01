An illegal alien in the sanctuary state of New York is accused of posing as a rideshare driver to then record himself sexually assaulting unconscious women, the Suffolk County Police Department alleges.

Raul Guaman, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador working in a construction job, was arrested and charged on 11 counts of sexual abuse, unlawful surveillance, among other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Guaman, who has been living illegally in the United States for 23 years, was initially pulled over by police in the Bay Shore neighborhood of Long Island, New York, in early November after he ran a stop sign. Police said they could not verify Guaman’s identity because he was carrying multiple fraudulent IDs.

When police searched Guaman’s residence, they said they found 32 different cell phones and driver’s licenses that belonged to 16 women. Police said they searched Guaman’s phone as well, finding a video that he allegedly admitted depicted himself sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

Police contacted the woman who said she was unaware that the assault occurred but remembered being picked up by a rideshare driver and waking up on the street. A number of women told police that their cellphones had gone missing after they called a rideshare driver to pick them up and that they had then woken up in various locations that were not their final destinations.

“There does definitely seem to be a serial aspect to this case where he may have done this repeatedly over the course of years to numerous victims,” Suffolk County Police Acting Commissioner Stuart Cameron said in a statement.

In a separate incident, police allege, on November 14, Guaman allegedly broke into a residence and began touching a woman who was asleep.

Guaman’s next court date is January 6 and he is facing a maximum of 25 years in prison.

