Executives for the largest multinational tech corporations are lobbying President Joe Biden to expand legal immigration levels so they can outsource more American jobs as a fix to the so-called “talent shortage” in the United States.

Silicon Valley, California, executives with the group TechNet issued a report this month in which they call on the Biden administration to “increase high-skilled immigration across the country,” which means increasing the number of foreign workers available to corporations.

The executives claim there are not enough “high-skilled” Americans to take jobs in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields even as hundreds of thousands of American graduates enter the workforce every year while American professionals hunt for high-paying STEM jobs.

Rather than pulling Americans off the sidelines of the labor market, the executives write that Biden ought to open more foreign worker pipelines to corporations, specifically with the often abused H-1B visa program:

Immigration reform is crucial to America’s greater economy, especially as it pertains to the technology sector, an industry that employs a vast plurality of high-skilled immigrants. However, H-1B visa guidelines have not changed in 14 years, despite an exponential increase in the size and scope of the tech industry. [Emphasis added]

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled the abuses against American workers as a result of the H-1B visa program.

There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News.

The executives note their support for a massive green card giveaway scheme, passed in the House in 2019 by 140 Republicans and 224 House Democrats, which would have rewarded the biggest tech corporations for decades of outsourcing American jobs to foreign H-1B visa workers.

The green card giveaway, executives write, should be a “starting point” for Congress to expand legal immigration levels overall:

The bill aimed to increase the per-country cap for family-based immigrant visas and eliminate the per-country cap on employment-based visas, but it ultimately failed as there were issues with reconciling multiple versions of the bill. President Biden’s U.S. Citizenship Actof 2021 includes similar provisions in the larger bill. While the entirety of his immigration agenda may lack bipartisan appeal, eliminating the cap on employment-based visas remains a realistic, important goal and represents a starting point from which bipartisan efforts can work to encourage increased high-skilled immigration. [Emphasis added]

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) issued a statement in support of TechNet’s wishes to increase legal immigration levels for the benefit of tech corporations, also claiming that there are not enough Americans with high-skilled talents.

“We must work to fix our broken immigration system and connect workers with industries most in need across the country,” Curtis said. “Fixing the talent shortage that exists will help businesses expand and compete globally.”

Curtis was one of the House Republicans who voted for the green card giveaway in 2019.

The push by executives with TechNet comes as Biden and Democrats are hoping to provide Silicon Valley with an unlimited stream of foreign workers, with whom American professionals would be forced to compete, as part of their “Build Back Better Act.”

The plan would allow corporations to utilize an expanded foreign worker pipeline through the employment-based green card system even as hundreds of thousands of American professionals and graduates seek out STEM jobs.

Breitbart News has reviewed lobbying records that detail the lobbying campaign on the part of corporate giants like Amazon, Facebook, Intuit Inc, AT&T, Verizon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Alphabet, Deloitte, the Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and the Intel Corporation — all of whom would benefit significantly from the expanded foreign worker pipeline.

The corporations, as listed, file thousands of petitions to the federal government every year to secure employment-based green cards for their foreign visa workers who, more often than not, arrive in the U.S. through the H-1B visa program.

