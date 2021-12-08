Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday criticized “Faucism” in the wake of the Omicron variant of the Chinese coronavirus and promised Florida will continue to “protect your freedom make your decisions.”

Speaking from Oldsmar, Florida, DeSantis briefly mentioned the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus and the market’s initial reaction to the news, noting it was not fearful of the virus, but rather “fearful that governments would do destructive things in response to Omicron.”

“And in Florida, we won’t let them lock you down. We won’t let them restrict you. We’re not going to let them impose mandates. We’re not going to let them close schools. We are going to protect your freedom make your decisions,” DeSantis declared, reinforcing the Florida’s status as a bastion of freedom.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) extended his order blocking local governments from enforcing mask mandates across the Sunshine State. https://t.co/6Sc6ILY4p8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 25, 2020

“And I have no problem if somebody is — if they’re scared of Omicron and they want to lock down or they want to isolate, that is absolutely their decision in a free society. But you don’t impose Faucism on the whole country or on the whole state. It’s wrong,” he said to applause.

DeSantis highlighted Florida’s response to the Delta variant over the summer and the success it had, setting up dozens of treatment facilities for monoclonal antibodies.

“And guess what, in the last two months, we have the lowest or one of the lowest COVID rates in the entire country, in Florida. We have one of the lowest hospitalization census. … The last I looked, we had to the lowest percentage in ICU of anywhere, and you see it surging in other parts,” he said, noting that even Fauci admitted that virus will not suddenly disappear.

“It’s not like you lock down and it will just go away,” he said, explaining it is something society has to grapple with and adding that Florida has provided good options in addressing the virus while simultaneously championing individual freedom.

Meanwhile, states away, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has taken a drastically different approach, mandating the vaccine for private sector employees and forcing certain businesses — including indoor restaurants — to discriminate against unvaccinated children ages 5-11.