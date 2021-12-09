Coronavirus deaths have reportedly spiked 14 percent in two weeks.

While President Biden promised to “shut down the virus” at least ten times during the 2020 presidential campaign, the Chinese coronavirus has remained a threat to Americans, killing more people in the past ten months than it did during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The coronavirus is killing roughly 1,300 American citizens per day on average, according to Axios. Infections have also reportedly increased 26 percent in two weeks. The United States is experiencing about 120,000 new cases on a daily average.

About 40 percent of Americans have not taken the vaccine.

Pfizer said on Wednesday individuals will likely need four vaccine shots in the wake of the omicron variant. “Boosters are likely to help control the variant, according to the company, which said early lab experiments suggest the standard two-dose regimen still provides some protection against severe illness from the variant,” the Washington Post reported.

The number of vaccine shots that constitute a fully vaccinated status may also increase in the near future. Dr. Anthony Fauci told the world on Wednesday it is not a question of if more shots will fall under the definition of fully vaccinated, but when.

Fauci also suggested Wednesday that Americans should demand holiday guests prove they are vaccinated to enter parties. “People should, if they invite people over to their home, to essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.