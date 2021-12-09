Report: Coronavirus Deaths Spike 14% in Two Weeks amid Biden’s Promise to Shut Down Virus

TOPSHOT - Medical workers wearing a personal protective equipment PPE tend to a patient infected with the Covid-19 at the intensive care unit of the Mariinsky Hospital in Saint Petersburg on July 7, 2021. - Russia on July 4, 2021 counted more than 25,000 new daily infections after a week …
OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Coronavirus deaths have reportedly spiked 14 percent in two weeks.

While President Biden promised to “shut down the virus” at least ten times during the 2020 presidential campaign, the Chinese coronavirus has remained a threat to Americans, killing more people in the past ten months than it did during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The coronavirus is killing roughly 1,300 American citizens per day on average, according to Axios. Infections have also reportedly increased 26 percent in two weeks. The United States is experiencing about 120,000 new cases on a daily average.

About 40 percent of Americans have not taken the vaccine.

Pfizer said on Wednesday individuals will likely need four vaccine shots in the wake of the omicron variant. “Boosters are likely to help control the variant, according to the company, which said early lab experiments suggest the standard two-dose regimen still provides some protection against severe illness from the variant,” the Washington Post reported.

Nurse Samantha Reidy gives Alan Kramer, 74, a cancer patient, his Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shot at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on August 24, 2021. - According to officials at Hartford HealthCare, booster shots are only available to patients with immunocompromised systems at the current time. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

The number of vaccine shots that constitute a fully vaccinated status may also increase in the near future. Dr. Anthony Fauci told the world on Wednesday it is not a question of if more shots will fall under the definition of fully vaccinated, but when.

Fauci also suggested Wednesday that Americans should demand holiday guests prove they are vaccinated to enter parties. “People should, if they invite people over to their home, to essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated,” Fauci said.

