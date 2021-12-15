Joe Biden Greeted with ‘Let’s Go, Brandon!’ Chants While Touring Kentucky Tornado Damage

President Joe Biden was greeted with “Let’s go, Brandon!” chants in Kentucky on Wednesday as he arrived to view the damage caused by last week’s deadly tornadoes.

As Biden exited his motorcade in Mayfield, Kentucky, two people shouted “Let’s go Brandon!” according to reporters on the scene.

Two “Let’s go Brandon”s from the crowd as Biden gets out pic.twitter.com/1syheIGQx0 — Austin Horn (@_AustinHorn) December 15, 2021

I’m with the president in Mayfield. Looking at destruction. There is a Trump flag and when Biden got out of the motorcade someone called: “Let’s go, Brandon.” They said it twice. https://t.co/5RuLK62O2Q pic.twitter.com/XTWtXE6ASu — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) December 15, 2021

The phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” has become something of a code for opponents of the president to express a “F**k Joe Biden” sentiment, after a reporter misinterpreted the phrase at an October NASCAR race.

Earlier in the day, Biden spoke at a briefing from local leaders in Kentucky about the storm damage.

He pulled his coronavirus mask under his chin to speak, reminding leaders of the importance to come together to help the community rebuild.

“There’s not red tornadoes or blue tornadoes,” he said. “There’s no red states or blue states when this stuff starts to happen.”