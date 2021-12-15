Joe Biden Greeted with ‘Let’s Go, Brandon!’ Chants While Touring Kentucky Tornado Damage

US President Joe Biden tours storm damage in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 15, 2021. - Biden will tour areas devastated by the December 10-11 tornadoes. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden was greeted with “Let’s go, Brandon!” chants in Kentucky on Wednesday as he arrived to view the damage caused by last week’s deadly tornadoes.

As Biden exited his motorcade in Mayfield, Kentucky, two people shouted “Let’s go Brandon!” according to reporters on the scene.

The phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” has become something of a code for opponents of the president to express a “F**k Joe Biden” sentiment, after a reporter misinterpreted the phrase at an October NASCAR race.

Earlier in the day, Biden spoke at a briefing from local leaders in Kentucky about the storm damage.

He pulled his coronavirus mask under his chin to speak, reminding leaders of the importance to come together to help the community rebuild.

“There’s not red tornadoes or blue tornadoes,” he said. “There’s no red states or blue states when this stuff starts to happen.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.