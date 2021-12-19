Parkland parent Manuel Oliver met with Joe Biden’s advisors after 15 days of protesting what he views as the president’s failure to get serious about gun control.

Oliver’s son was killed in the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school attack.

Local 10 reports that Oliver protested outside the White House for just over two weeks and was allowed to meet with advisors Cedric Richmond and Susan Rice on Thursday.

Oliver summed up his time with them saying:

I expressed my frustration with the administration’s limited focus on this critical issue and communicated my expectation — and the expectations of survivors across the country — that the administration will step up its commitment in year two and outline a clear plan of action at next year’s State of the Union. Guns and the NRA have been winning the battle in favor [of] murder and pain. It’s time we truly declare war on gun violence and no longer wait around for the perfect political posturing climate.

Oliver suggested he believes Biden will renew efforts to push gun control in 2020, which is an election year:

Based on our conversation, I believe that the White House understands the urgency of addressing this crisis and the need for the President to become more involved…As a result, I expect to hear him outline a clear plan early next year and I will continue to work to hold him accountable to all of the promises he made to me and my wife Patricia and survivors across the country. Together, we will beat the NRA and build a safer future for us all.

Gun control advocate and Parkland father Fred Guttenberg took part in the Biden White House meetings as well.

Guttenberg tweeted:

I just left a meeting at the @WhiteHouse with @manueloliver00. We met with @AmbassadorRice, @Richmond46, @StefFeldman & @HannahBristol. We had a very engaged conversation about the status of gun violence efforts & how much more needs to be done. My friend Manny is going home. pic.twitter.com/v4gbe8UQ68 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 16, 2021

