Report: Bullish Republicans Readying GOP Red Wave for Midterms

“I’ve been telling Democrats, especially Democrats in targeted seats, enjoy the holidays, and you got a decision to make: retire or lose next fall,” Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, told The Hill.

The Democrats are going to have a hard time in the 2022 midterm elections, trying to protect their majority, according to a report. https://t.co/XEKVgv0gfF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 16, 2021

Emmer cautioned a GOP House majority is not guaranteed though he maintained up to 70 Democrats could be deposed in a possible red wave, warning “in this environment, no Democrat is safe.”

History is also on the side of the GOP, with the party in the White House customarily shedding seats in the midterms as voters look to make their voices heard.

GOP waves helped flip the House toward Republicans in 2010 and the Senate four years later, while a blue wave helped win Democrats back the lower chamber in 2018.

Recent waves have flipped dozens of seats, and the GOP must net just five to triumph next year.

“I’m very confident that we’re gonna take back the House,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who represents a suburban swing district near Omaha, told The Hill “I think that on the key issues right now, all the energy is on our side.

“And when I look at all the polling data, it matches what I see in the district, voters are concerned about inflation, crime, the border, Afghanistan, and all those issues are in our favor.”

Great news for the GOP! https://t.co/Cm149BoBik — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 7, 2021

Monday’s positive estimation of Republican chances in 2022 is not the first – or the last – to predict a GOP triumph across the board.

As Breitbart News reported last month, Republicans around the country gearing up for the midterms are promising a major education reform push focused on parental rights and educational standards.

A Republican path to victory would involve advocating for “strong schools that teach our children how to excel, not watering down the curriculum, a school where parents have a say in what their children are being taught,” Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said.