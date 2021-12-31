A Trafalgar Group poll of likely general election voters from the Democrat Party shows a majority of respondents believe “the strict gun laws in most major cities” do not in any way curb the “current retail crime surge.”

The Trafalgar poll was conducted December 17, 2021, through December 22, 2021.

The poll showed that 47.1 percent of all respondents believe the gun controls make “no difference,” and 37.3 percent believe the laws actually make the crime spree “worse.”

When broken down by parties, 53.8 of Democrat respondents said the gun controls make “no difference” in the crime spree, while 16.1 percent said the controls actually make it “worse.”

The majority of Republican respondents, 54.6 percent, said the gun laws are making the crime spree “worse,” and 38.1 percent of Republican respondents said the laws make “no difference.”

Nearly 51 percent of respondents with no party affiliation said the gun controls make “no difference.”

On November 17, 2021, Breitbart News reported Gallup figures showing support for stricter gun control was at its lowest point since 2014.

The Gallup survey also showed that support for a handgun ban was at its lowest point since surveys about such a ban began to be taken in 1959.

