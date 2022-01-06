Kat Cammack: The Gun Control ‘Sh*t Stops’ Once GOP Retakes House

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) spoke with Breibart News during Turning Point USA’s Americafest and she made clear that all the gun control “sh*t stops” once Republicans retake control of the House.

Breitbart spoke to Cammack about the fact that America somehow made it past President Biden’s Spring 2021 control pushes–the strongest pushes during his first year– without any new gun control being secured.

We asked if this means we can coast now or should be look for 2022 to yield more calls for gun control from Biden and the Democrats?

Cammack said, “The worst thing we could possibly do is rest on our laurels. We have to remain ever vigilant. The left, they will take and find ways to incorporate gun control measures into any piece of legislation, even if has nothing to do with Second Amendment or any of the issues dealing with law enforcement or constitutional rights. They will find ways to tuck these measures into these bills.”

She noted that Democrats have already tried to add “community buyback programs” language and restrictions on pistol braces, but Republicans are countering by fighting the gun controls while pushing national reciprocity for concealed carry.

Cammack summarized, “What we have to do for the next 12 months–and it’s going to be painful–but we just have to hold on, and hold on tight, and keep exposing the hypocrisy and the evil control agenda that the left wants. And when we take back the House, all this sh*t stops.”

