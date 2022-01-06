Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) received backlash for claiming on Wednesday the January 6 riot was a “violent terrorist attack.”

While Cruz may have ambitions to run for president in 2024, the senator from Texas echoed familiar Democrat rhetoric about the incident.

“We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week. And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol,” Cruz claimed.

Many Republicans reacted to the statement with derision and suggested Cruz was betraying the Republican Party, though Cruz has tried to dig himself out from his statement.

Sebastian Gorka suggested that Cruz has become compromised. “Who got to Ted Cruz,” he tweeted.

Who got to Ted Cruz? pic.twitter.com/KiMAimcnbi — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 6, 2022

Jim Hanson said Cruz is helping the Left “abuse state power & shut down dissent.”

“There were ZERO terrorist involved,” he added about the riot.

.@tedcruz needs to STFU He called #Jan6 a

“violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” There were ZERO terrorists involved

Now

He’s helping the Left use it to abuse state power & shut down dissent

IDIOT pic.twitter.com/XM4bZBakIj — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 5, 2022

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt said Cruz’s statement shows he is “out of touch with reality” and “out of touch with Republican voters.”

Newsmax host blasts Ted Cruz as "out of touch with reality" and "out of touch with Republican voters" after calling January 6 a terrorist attack pic.twitter.com/2llIV9bocN — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 6, 2022

The Recount’s Twitter account noted it is “[i]nteresting that Cruz doesn’t specify who the terrorists in this case were.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) calls today a “solemn anniversary” of “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol.” Interesting that Cruz doesn't specify who the terrorists in this case were. pic.twitter.com/kKYkKxckLI — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed Cruz for representing a weak Republican Party. “What the hell’s going on here?” he asked.

“He described Jan. 6 as a violent terrorist attack. Of all the things Jan. 6 was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack. It wasn’t an insurrection,” Carlson said. “Was it a riot? Sure. It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry! So why are you telling us it was, Ted Cruz?”

Uh oh, Ted Cruz. Tucker is NOT happy with you right now. pic.twitter.com/3Ec5gfshXM — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 6, 2022

