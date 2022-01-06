‘What the Hell’s Going On’: Ted Cruz Roasted for Claiming January 6 Was a ‘Violent Terrorist Attack’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, attends a hearing to examine the nomination of Nicholas Burns to U.S. Ambassador to China during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Wendell Husebø

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) received backlash for claiming on Wednesday the January 6 riot was a “violent terrorist attack.”

While Cruz may have ambitions to run for president in 2024, the senator from Texas echoed familiar Democrat rhetoric about the incident.

“We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week. And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol,” Cruz claimed.

Many Republicans reacted to the statement with derision and suggested Cruz was betraying the Republican Party, though Cruz has tried to dig himself out from his statement.

Sebastian Gorka suggested that Cruz has become compromised. “Who got to Ted Cruz,” he tweeted.

Jim Hanson said Cruz is helping the Left “abuse state power & shut down dissent.”

“There were ZERO terrorist involved,” he added about the riot.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt said Cruz’s statement shows he is “out of touch with reality” and “out of touch with Republican voters.”

The Recount’s Twitter account noted it is “[i]nteresting that Cruz doesn’t specify who the terrorists in this case were.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed Cruz for representing a weak Republican Party. “What the hell’s going on here?” he asked.

“He described Jan. 6 as a violent terrorist attack. Of all the things Jan. 6 was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack. It wasn’t an insurrection,” Carlson said. “Was it a riot? Sure. It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry! So why are you telling us it was, Ted Cruz?”

