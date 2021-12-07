Entire House GOP Conference Backs Measure to Ban Biden’s Vaccine Mandate on Businesses

The entire Republican House conference, all 212 members, are backing Rep. Fred Keller’s (R-PA) Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to combat President Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses, the congressman announced Tuesday, putting a 218 majority in sight for House Republicans.

Last month, Keller introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to “disapprove of and nullify” the federal vaccine mandate Biden is attempting to force on American businesses and workers via the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The rule, which is currently on hold due to ongoing litigation, requires employers with 100 or more employees to either mandate vaccines or implement testing requirements. The cost of the latter option would likely fall on workers, as OSHA is not mandating businesses to pay for the costs associated with testing.

“Every Republican member of the House is united in our effort to eliminate President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate for America’s businesses,” Keller announced.

“Private employers and workers have worked too hard to recover from this pandemic to have their livelihoods ripped away over what should be a private medical decision. I urge my House Democratic colleagues to stand with us and the 80 million Americans who would be affected by this totalitarian measure,” he added.

🚨All 212 members of @HouseGOP have cosponsored my Congressional Review Act resolution to nullify President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. I urge my House Democratic colleagues to stand with us against this blatant gov’t overreach. pic.twitter.com/YX9ivKXJPD — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) December 7, 2021

The joint resolution reads:

Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That Congress disapproves the rule submitted by the Depart of Labor relation to “COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing; Emergency Temporary Standard” 986 Fed. Reg. 61402 (November 5, 2021)), and such rule shall have no force or effect.

Notably, Keller saw overwhelming support — over 160 lawmakers — supporting the measure right out of the gate. Days later, he told Breitbart News Saturday the number grew to 195. What is more, all 50 Republican senators, as well as Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), support the companion bill in the Senate.

“In America, we have personal liberties and freedoms, and this is an overreach,” Keller told Breitbart News Saturday last month. “And what we’re doing is we’re working to strike down that mandate and we know we’re on the right path.”

“And if you sign on with it and join us, in striking down this mandate with the Congressional Review Act, you’re standing with the American people in making sure that the government doesn’t become too big and take your rights and liberties,” Keller said, explaining their efforts “to do everything we can to get this out of the Senate and House and, quite frankly, get the president to veto it. This is where it’s at.”

“Anybody that doesn’t sign on to it can’t claim to want to protect your liberties and freedoms. We took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, which guarantees us rights. It tells us we limit the power to the government, we the people, not the other way around,” he added, concluding that “you either stand with the overreach of power from an executive, or you stand with the freedom and liberties and the American people.”

“That’s the difference between supporting this and not supporting this,” he added.

When asked about a veto from Biden, in the event of the measure moving through both the House and Senate, Keller said he hopes they would have “enough members of Congress to say you don’t have that authority and we’d override a veto.”

Currently, OSHA has suspended the implementation of the rule due to ongoing litigation.