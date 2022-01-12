Video from a Bronx bodega shows a suspect shooting at a man and the suspect’s girlfriend hitting that man in the legs and head with a hammer.

FOX News reports that the incident occurred on December 26, 2021, but the NYPD did not release surveillance video of the incident until January 12, 2022.

In the video, the suspect’s girlfriend can be seen allegedly hitting the man in the legs with the hammer. She then allegedly hits him in the head.

The man followed the suspect and the suspect’s girlfriend outside, where the suspect fired a round, missing the man. The girlfriend allegedly got into a physical altercation with the suspect on the sidewalk.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 12/26/21 at 9:55 PM, inside of 685 Morris Ave in the Bronx, a female suspect struck a man in the head with a hammer, then a male suspect discharged one round from a firearm hitting the side of the bodega. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/jxp4moBhFX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 12, 2022

WABC notes that the incident arose from the suspect’s belief that the victim was “leering at his girlfriend.”

