Florida State Rep. Sabatini: End ‘COVID Tyranny,’ Investigate Fauci

Florida State Rep. and candidate for Florida’s 7th congressional district Anthony Sabatini told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that issues he would like to address in the House of Representatives include “ending COVID tyranny,” and investigating Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as those who were involved in destroying the economy in response to the Chinese coronavirus.

“What the Democrat leadership has done, what Pelosi has done, is so far left from where the Democrat Party even was a few years ago [was] that I think these people are scared,” Sabatini said, reacting to his opponent Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) announcing that she would not run for re-election in 2022.

Sabatini added that the January 6 Committee is “an enormous waste of taxpayer resources.”

“How could they possibly focus on this ridiculous hoax committee when you have all these really serious material issues on trade, obviously a botched withdrawal on Afghanistan, inflation, all these other issues that are actually relevant to people’s lives, has prices, and this is what they’re focused on,” he said.

“One of the biggest [issues] right now is immigration,” Sabatini continued, adding that the United States needs to build a wall, as well as “start on deportations.”

“E-Verify as many places as possible to keep illegal immigrants out,” Sabatini added of immigration policy. “It’s hurting wages, it’s hurting American families, and it’s hurting the Rule of Law. And it’s only getting worse.”

Sabatini also noted that other issues he’d like to tackle are “ending COVID tyranny,” and “investigating Fauci and the people who were involved in the propagation of the things that they pushed in the beginning to destroy the economy and cause a lot of the harm you’re still seeing.”

“You definitely need a commission on the Afghanistan withdrawal,” he added. “Not just investigate the botched withdrawal, but the fraud in the brass — the high-ranking generals who made so much money on the endless war over the last few years.”

