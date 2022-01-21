Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar appears to be struggling in his reelection efforts after a “court-authorized” FBI raid of his house.

Following a Wednesday report from Breitbart Texas that said federal authorities raided the home of Cuellar, in Laredo, Texas, with the details still being unknown, Cuellar’s Press Secretary Dana Yougentob issued a statement saying, “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

Since then, Cuellar’s reelection hopes have been falling apart as a pro-Cuellar PAC pulled a TV ad buy on Thursday that was scheduled to run until January 29, according to a source that spoke with a Texas Tribune reporter after the group appeared to initially not respond to a request for comment.

Additionally, the former failed presidential 2020 candidate Julián Castro tweeted that “the working families of TX-28 who need a champion in Congress can’t risk losing a Democratic seat because the incumbent is under a cloud of suspicion.” Castro, however, noted that the congressman is “entitled to a presumption of innocence of any wrongdoing.”

Furthermore, the congressman’s far-left-backed primary opponent Jessica Cisneros received another endorsement from the so-called “squad” leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

I deeply admire @AyannaPressley & I could not be more proud to once again have her support. It’s now more important than ever that we have representatives in Congress that are willing to put everything on the line for our reproductive freedom and Rep. Pressley understands that. https://t.co/P3MePgNFOs — Jessica Cisneros (@JCisnerosTX) January 12, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez said in her “first endorsement of the 2022 cycle” that “Jessica is a progressive fighter for working families” who is running on a far-left platform of “passing a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and advancing reproductive justice in a state that has just dealt a major blow to abortion access.”

“She’s running against Henry Cellar, the last anti-choice “Democrat” in the House who, before being challenged by Jessica in 2020,

had a 70 percent voting record of siding with Donald Trump,” she added.

Cisneros — while slightly ahead of Cuellar in the most recent poll, 36 percent to 35 percent, when the likely Democrat voters in Texas’s 28th District were asked about the two candidates — is also backed by far-left congressional members and organizations such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Sunrise Movement, NARAL, and EMILY’s List.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.