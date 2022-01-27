Florida Police Chiefs Association Endorses Ron DeSantis Reelection Bid

The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) in his bid for reelection on Wednesday, asserting the Republican has “always had our back.”

Stephan Dembinsky, FPCA President and Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department director, made the announcement this week.

“The Florida Police Chiefs Association is proud to support an extraordinary public servant like Governor DeSantis, and we look forward to continuing our work with him on behalf of the people of Florida,” Dembinsky said.

Notably, the police FPCA is the “third-largest state police chiefs association in the country,” as WCJB noted.

“From his commitment to safe communities and defending the rule of law, to his concern for officer wellness, to his unwavering support for the profession of law enforcement through better pay and bonuses to help agencies recruit and retain the most capable, professional ofﬁcers, Governor DeSantis has always had our back, and now we have his,” Dembinsky added.

DeSantis has also received the support of dozens of sheriffs, as well as the Florida Police Benevolent Association, as he has consistently made law and order a priority throughout his tenure in the Sunshine State.

“It’s an honor to receive the endorsement from the Florida Police Chief’s Association. Florida’s police chiefs consistently answer the call of upholding law and order in our state,” DeSantis said upon news of the endorsement.

“Thank you for your service to the people of Florida and for your support,” he added:

In August, DeSantis announced an initiative to recruit police officers to Florida, announcing an effort which included singing bonuses, an academy scholarship program, as well as out-of-state relocation support. Throughout the pandemic, he has also defended first responders as they faced ultimatums over vaccine mandates.

DeSantis is not the only Republican politician in Florida to receive an endorsement this week, as 55 sheriffs across the state this week formally endorsed Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) Senate reelection bid.