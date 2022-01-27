The campaign arm for the House Democrats, the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), expanded their list of vulnerable Democrats by seven as they are headed into the midterm elections.

The DCCC expanded its list of vulnerable House Democrats by seven to 32 members. The Democrats, with a slim majority, are trying to stay in power in the House but appear to be running very thin due to the committee having to devote resources to help members as they become more vulnerable, either due to redistricting or having a strong opponent.

The seven Democrats are:

Rep. Greg Stanton in Arizona’s Ninth Congressional District

Rep. Sanford Bishop in Georgia’s Second Congressional District

Rep. Bill Foster in Illinois’s Eleventh Congressional District

Rep. Dan Kildee in Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District

Rep. Josh Gottheimer in New Jersey’s Fifth Congressional District

Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio’s Ninth Congressional District

Rep. Jennifer Wexton Virginia’s Tenth Congressional District

The Democrats, trying to keep the majority, are going against the historical odds wherein the president’s party typically loses a large number of seats in the House in the midterm election. Despite that, Democrats seem to believe they can fend off Republican challengers.

DCCC Executive Director Tim Persico told NBC News, “The fight for the House is really a district-by-district strategy. I understand what the precedent is, but I think … these are kind of unprecedented times.”

The DCCC’s Republican counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee, said that the Democrat incumbents are becoming more vulnerable as they get closer to election day.

“The DCCC recognizes that with each passing day more Democrat incumbents are vulnerable. Democrats have a choice heading into Election Day: retire or lose,” said NRCC spokesman Mike Berg.

Additionally, the latest poll from the Trafalgar Group showed that Republicans have a commanding 13 point lead over the Democrats on a generic ballot. The poll showed that 55.7 percent of likely general election voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate, while only 42.2 percent said they would vote for the Democrat candidate.

