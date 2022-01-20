The latest poll from the Trafalgar Group showed that Republicans have a commanding 13 point lead over the Democrats on a generic ballot, in an election year in which Republicans look to regain the majority in the House and Senate.

The poll showed that 55.7 percent of the likely general election voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate, while only 42.2 percent said they would vote for the Democrat candidate. There was 2.1 percent who said they were undecided or would not vote.

The poll was conducted between January 12 and 15, with the survey questions asked to 1077 likely general election voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.98 percent. The poll also showed a confidence rate of 95 percent.

However, while the poll is in favor of the Republicans, it sampled more Democrat respondents than Republican and non-partisan. The poll had 39.3 percent Democrat respondents, 35.6 percent Republican respondents, and 25.1 percent “non-partisan” or “other” respondents.

This comes as a recent report from Politico showed that Democrats have started to admit they are losing Latino voters. The report acknowledged that former President Donald Trump made huge gains with the Latino community across the country during his time as president.

As a result, the Democrat party appeared to sound the alarms. The report noted that “there’s a creeping fear that the traditional Democratic advantage with Latino voters will continue to erode in November,” which could hurt their chances of keeping the majority in the House and Senate.

Additionally, Republican candidates and organizations raised tens of millions of dollars last year to create a sizable war chest as they try to take back both the House and Senate.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who’s gunning for the Speaker’s gavel next year, raised a record $72.4 million for the House Republican conference in 2021.

Furthermore, in the House, the Republicans’ campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), announced a total of $140 million in last year’s off-year fundraising haul, obliterating their previous off-year record.

In the Senate, the Republicans’ campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), also announced that it had an off-year record-breaking fundraising haul of $104.8 million.