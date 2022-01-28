Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) commented on significant revelations regarding Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) relationship with Communist China from Peter Schweizer’s new bestselling book. “More and more Democrats are being connected to Russian oligarchs and the CCP,” Blackburn said Thursday.

Blackburn tweeted a link to a Breitbart News article chronicling revelations in Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win that show Pelosi softened her stance on the Communist regime as her family “scored big business deals in China.”

More and more Democrats are being connected to Russian oligarchs and the CCP. Who else have they partnered with to make millions? https://t.co/O2dh5LJPCw — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 27, 2022

In the article, Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle writes:

The bombshell revelations about Pelosi in Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win also come as the Democrat stalwart is under fire for stock trading returns made by her and her husband that regularly outperform the market. Now, it appears as though her family’s business opportunities in China have influenced her policy views on America’s chief adversary, something sure to fuel the fire to rein in corruption in Congress. Pelosi’s family, Schweizer reveals, has had millions of dollars on the line when it comes to China, and the Speaker seems to have altered her positions on China’s communist regime from a policy perspective as these investments grew and took shape.

Schweizer documents Pelosi’s progression from a junior congresswoman in the early 90s, who conducted a protest in Tiananmen Square that infuriated Chinese officials, to the speaker of the House in 2020, who “used her position to block any and all investigation into the origins of the [corona]virus,” Boyle reported.

Pelosi is not the only high-ranking Democrat to be exposed in Schweizer’s new book. The best-selling author takes a deep dive into the Biden family’s relationship with communist China and reveals the Bidens received $31 million through five business deals in China with individuals closely tied to Chinese intelligence, Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris reported. The bombshell prompted Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY) to say, “The Biden family is entangled with and enriched by” corrupt Chinese Communist Party officials.

The Biden family is entangled with and enriched by Chinese Communist Party corrupt officials. BOMBSHELL: Biden Family Scored $31 Million from Deals with Individuals with Direct Ties to the Highest Levels of Chinese Intelligence. https://t.co/5N9YRr8VvF — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) January 24, 2022

Schweizer details how a “Chinese global energy company linked to a Chinese intelligence operation sent close to $6 million to Hunter Biden in 2017,” writes Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong in another article exposing the Bidens’ business deals. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called the revelation “alarming.”

Alarming, but not surprising: “In brief, Hunter Biden was now the U.S. representative for an intelligence- and military-linked Chinese company that was supporting voices calling for an aggressive military posture against the United States and its allies”https://t.co/90Ip8xJsMN — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 25, 2022

In yet another bombshell report from Red-Handed, Schweizer documents how donations from communist China to the University of Pennsylvania nearly tripled after the university announced the launch of the Biden center in February of 2017, as reported by Breitbart News’s John Hayward. Blackburn tweeted out that article and stated, “Communist China loves Biden.”

Communist China loves Biden. https://t.co/gy4QqzcRM7 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 25, 2022

On the day of its release, Red-Handed skyrocketed “to the #1 bestseller spot on both Barnes & Noble and Amazon across all book categories and genres,” Breitbart News reported. Schweizer, a senior contributor to Breitbart News and the president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), is also the bestselling author of Throw Them All Out, Clinton Cash, and Secret Empires.