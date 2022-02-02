Constitutional Carry Clears Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Committee

Constitutional carry legislation cleared Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and is now before the Senate Rules Committee.

The legislation, Senate Bill 319, is titled the “Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021” and is sponsored by State Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R).

SB 319 passed by a vote of 6 to 3.

Georgia 2nd Amendment’s Jerry Henry responded to the committee passage of SB319, saying, “Our organization is grateful for Senator Anavitarte and his unapologetic support of the 2nd Amendment. Through SB319, we are one step closer to restoring the Constitutional Rights afforded to every law-abiding citizen in Georgia,”

On January 5, 2022, Breitbart News reported Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) announcement he will sign constitutional carry legislation if it reaches his desk, and in doing so join other states that have already made the move.

Kemp released a statement on the 5th, saying, “I believe the United States Constitution grants our citizens the right to carry a firearm – without state government approval. For law-abiding Georgians, their carry permit is the founding document of our nation.”

There are currently 21 constitutional carry states in the Union, they are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

