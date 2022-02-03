Fact Check: Chuck Schumer Erases Thurgood Marshall from the History Books

CLAIM: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said: “Until 1981, this powerful body, the Supreme Court, was all white men.”

VERDICT: FALSE. Justice Thurgood Marshall, a black man, served on the court from 1967 until 1991.

Schumer took to the floor of the Senate on Thursday to praise President Joe Biden for committing, in advance, to nominating a black woman to fill the vacancy being created by the imminent retirement of liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

In his remarks, Schumer referred to the fact that only two justices in the Supreme Court have been African American — a reference to current Justice Clarence Thomas, and presumably to Marshall as well. Yet he omitted Marshall later.

.@SenSchumer: "Until 1981, this powerful body, the Supreme Court, was all White men. Imagine. America wasn't all White men in 1981, or ever. Under President Biden and this Senate majority, we're taking historic steps to make the courts look more like the country they serve." pic.twitter.com/PrEjoLrmPH — The Hill (@thehill) February 3, 2022

1981 was the year that President Ronald Reagan nominated Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who was the first woman to serve on the Court.

Marshall rose to national prominence for his prowess as a civil rights attorney, successfully leading the challenge to racial segregation in schools at the Supreme Court in the Brown v. Board of Education case of 1954

One of Justice Marshall’s most famous and enduring quotes is the following:

“History teaches that grave threats to liberty often come in times of urgency, when constitutional rights seem too extravagant to endure.”

Schumer attended both Harvard University and Harvard Law School before embarking on his political career.

