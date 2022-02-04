Elise Stefanik: Don’t Blame the 2nd Amendment for Biden’s Crime Crisis

President Biden reacted to surging crime numbers by pushing more gun control Thursday, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) responded by tweeting that “Joe Biden’s crime crisis” cannot be blamed on the Second Amendment.

Biden spoke about cannons, “illegal guns,” “ghost guns,” “gun crime,” and “gun violence,” among other things. He compared gun manufacturers to cigarette makers, seeking to open up gun makers to lawsuits, and described a Glock handgun as a “weapon of war.”

He pressed for background checks and pledged a crackdown on “rogue gun dealers.”

Biden then suggested the Second Amendment is not “absolute.”

Stefanik responded to Biden by tweeting:

This is Joe Biden's Crime Crisis. This is NOT a #SecondAmendment Crisis! 10+ MILLION Americans legally bought their FIRST gun over the past two years. Why? Because of Democratic policies like "Defund the Police" and "#BailFail" that we have in NY. They have had enough! #2A pic.twitter.com/gJ8N9Cw0jS — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) February 4, 2022

Stefanik told FOX News, “I am pro-Second Amendment. We have seen this past year there has been a significant increase in first-time gun purchases because people do not feel secure. They have a constitutional right to make sure that they are able to own that firearm legally.”

She added, “This is crime crisis, this is not a Second Amendment crisis.”

