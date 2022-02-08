Hypocritical politicians force children to wear masks in schools yet make exceptions for themselves, “beaming and smiling” for photo ops without masks, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Monday, emphasizing that it shows that these policies are about “control” — not mitigating the Chinese coronavirus.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion on President Joe Biden’s border crisis in Miami on Monday, DeSantis laid into hypocritical politicians who are forcing mask rules on the American people, including school children, while refusing to apply the rules to illegal aliens or themselves.

“They mention some of the stuff with COVID. They actually will impose more stringent policies on Americans than people coming across the border illegally. I mean it’s just unbelievable, but what would you expect,” DeSantis began.

“I mean you have a lot of these politicians, you know they want all these kids forced masked in school, which we don’t allow in Florida, but — and then they’ll take pictures of all these poor kids suffering. They’re just beaming and smiling with no mask on. I mean, it’s just unbelievable what you’re seeing across but that’s the thing,” DeSantis said, concluding that the policies are “just about control.”

“They want to do certain things to control the Americans. But then if it doesn’t suit them, they let people come in, no requirements of vax, no requirements of any of this other stuff. It just shows you that this is all political,” he added.

Georgia’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) stands as a recent example of this hypocrisy, as a photo went viral showing the candidate smiling as masked-up children sat around her at Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur:

Self-righteous politicians show off their smile as they force your children to be muzzled all day, set back years in their development, and carry the burden of a pandemic that was never at high risk to them. Stacey Abrams is an enemy to Georgia's families. pic.twitter.com/57U1daKJol — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) February 6, 2022

According to her campaign, she removed her mask “on the condition that everyone around her was wearing face-coverings,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. That condition, evidently, included young children.

Similarly, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who has vowed to keep children masked in the city’s schools, was also caught maskless in a variety of settings in the Bronx over the weekend:

Other mask hypocrites include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D), and former President Barack Obama.