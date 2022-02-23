Ron DeSantis Mocks Jen Psaki: ‘You Can Have a Margarita, but it Will Not Cure Bidenflation’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) mocked White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who has routinely criticized the Florida governor for prioritizing liberty in his state, on National Margarita Day after she infamously told frustrated Americans to “go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita” as a way to deal with political frustrations.

“My advice to everyone out there who is frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning. We’ve got to keep fighting,” Psaki said during an appearance on The View last month, discussing frustrations over the left’s “voting rights” efforts.

DeSantis posted the video on Tuesday, featuring the governor watching Psaki’s remarks while sitting at a bar with a margarita.

“Having a margarita is well and good, but it is not a cure for Bidenflation,” he said.

The Biden-Fauci Admin. thinks a margarita will solve all the problems they’ve created for the American people. Well, you can have a margarita, but it will not cure Bidenflation, which is causing massive increases in prices across the board for Americans. #NationalMargaritaDay pic.twitter.com/4pm0d6C0Kk — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) February 22, 2022

Notably, a recent Emerson College survey found a plurality of voters identify inflation as the top issue facing the country today as it reaches a 40-year high under President Biden’s leadership.

DeSantis’s team has often used its resources and platforms to take jabs at leftists and their policies, trolling Democrats with “Escape to Florida” merchandise which features band-style tees showcasing the left-wing hypocrites who routinely criticize Florida yet flock there to vacation.

His team also debuted “Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops” this month, which instruct Fauci to “pound sand.”