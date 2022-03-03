Watch: Nancy Pelosi Claims Republicans Want ‘Cancer for Our Veterans’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday claimed Republicans want “cancer for our veterans” while giving tax cuts to the rich.

“For the Republicans to go the floor and say, ‘your veterans really don’t want this help with this health because it’s going to cost money,’ Pelosi said about a proposed bill that would designate respiratory illnesses as connected to toxic exposures related to military action.

“And they more concerned about the budget than they are about their health,” she continued. “Oh really, you just gave tax cuts in 2017 to the richest people in America – tax cuts for the rich, cancer for our veterans – that’s how we see this discussion.”

Just your daily reminder that Nancy Pelosi is an absolutely disgusting human being. "Republicans want tax cuts for the rich and cancer for our veterans, that's how we see this discussion" pic.twitter.com/MjEVzJrCk4 — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) March 3, 2022

Pelosi’s accusation comes after President Biden proposed the House initiative during his State of the Union Address.

“I’m calling on Congress: pass a law to make sure veterans devastated by toxic exposures in Iraq and Afghanistan finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they deserve,” Biden said, dubbing the potential government expenditure as “a sacred obligation to equip all those we send to war and care for them and their families when they come home.”

The bill would cost $300 billion over ten years, which has reportedly caused some Senators to oppose.

“Don’t even talk to us about the price,” Pelosi continued. “This is a cost of war that we should recognize … it’s going to be worth it. But it’s going to have a big price tag.” The Department of Veterans Affairs’ current policy takes veterans’ claims on a case-by-case basis, excluding claims of asthma, rhinitis, or sinusitis.