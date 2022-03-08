Alabama’s Katie Britt Surrounds Herself with Never Trumpers, Allies of Anti-Trump former Sen. Bob Corker

A long list of establishment Republican “Never Trump” operatives are hosting a fundraiser for Alabama Senate Republican candidate Katie Britt, Breitbart News has learned.

On Wednesday, Britt will hold a fundraiser in Nashville, Tennessee, organized by fundraiser Kim Kaegi who has deep connections to the “Never Trump” wing of the Republican Party.

Previously, for instance, Kaegi worked as a fundraiser for the likes of Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and former Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN). Corker repeatedly opposed former President Trump’s “America First” agenda and even suggested that a Republican primary him in his 2020 presidential re-election bid.

Both Alexander and Corker attacked Trump’s constitutional travel ban, and each embraced amnesty for illegal aliens while in the Senate.

Kaegi has also fundraised for former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam (R) and failed Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd (R).

In the 2016 presidential election, Haslam demanded Trump drop out so former Vice President Mike Pence could lead the GOP ticket and announced that he would not vote for Trump. Boyd, likewise, is a major contributor to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and disavowed Trump during the 2016 election.

“He is somebody I would aspire to be like,” Boyd previously said of Romney.

For Britt’s fundraiser, hosts include Corker’s former Chief of Staff Todd Womack, former Corker staffer Brent Wiles, and Butler Snow lobbyist Mandy Young, among others. In 2018, Young donated nearly $5,000 to former Democrat Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen when he ran for Senate.

A number of guests invited to the Britt fundraiser are employed at Butler Snow which has funneled $10,000 to help elect Britt. The firm’s political action committee (PAC) is also working to elect Democrats like Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO), Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), and Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX).

Meanwhile, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) running against Britt in the Alabama Senate Republican primary recently scored a fundraiser with Trump — who has endorsed his candidacy — after Britt fumbled a meeting with the former president at Mar-a-Lago where sources said he was woefully unimpressed.

Britt is the former president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Business Council of Alabama. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., previously called her “the Alabama Liz Cheney.”

Brooks has been endorsed by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rand Paul (R-KY), Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC), and the National Association for Gun Rights, among others.

The Republican primary in the race is on May 24.

