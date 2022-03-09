Kamala Harris Bound for Poland as U.S. Rejects Fighter-Jet Offer

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris leaves for Poland on Wednesday to broach the matter of “military assistance” for Ukraine, White House officials said, hours after Washington rejected Warsaw’s unilateral plan to transfer Soviet-era MIG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. military base in Germany.

The trip was planned last week and was seen as a peace making effort by the White House, as Breitbart News reported.

Since then diplomatic events have moved rapidly culminating in Poland taking the Pentagon by surprise Tuesday by offering to send its Mig-29 jets “immediately and free of charge” to Ukraine via a U.S. air base.

Washington rejected the proposal.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the prospect of warplanes departing from a U.S.-NATO base “into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.”

🚨 Poland said this was "fake news" just two days ago, and they would not be "joining that conflict" by donating jets. Now MIG-29s are "free of charge", but Britain warns the move "may bring them into direct line of fire from countries such as Russia" https://t.co/lawPovwBAz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 8, 2022

Harris will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday, according to US officials who requested anonymity.

When asked about the fighter jets, a White House official did not address the subject directly, AFP reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently warned other countries not to intervene in the conflict, and on Tuesday, top intelligence officials would not rule out Putin using nuclear weapons if the U.S. or NATO challenged Moscow.