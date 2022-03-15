Watch Live: Women Champion Women Outside Pro-Transgender White House

American and British women are cooperating to push back the aggressive transgender ideology which is now erasing the concept of women from law, culture, sports, and entertainment.

American Kara Dasnky and British Kelly-Jay are speaking outside the White House, on Tuesday — just after USAToday declared a man to be a “Woman of the Year” and just before Lia Thomas is expected to snatch women’s swimming prizes from women at the National Collegiate Athletic Association swim meet.

The press release for the event says:

Kellie-Jay is a global women’s rights campaigner and activist. She invented the definition of woman. She’s known for speaking the truth without fear. She’s created one of the most effective and recognisable campaign brands. Writer for the Spectator, frequent contributor on British TV and popular podcasts! Has, on occasion, put a misogynist in his place. Kara Dansky is a public speaker, writer, and consultant who is committed to protecting the rights, privacy, and safety of women and girls on the basis of sex in law and throughout society. In November 2021, she published the groundbreaking work The Abolition of Sex: How the ‘Transgender’ Agenda Harms Women and Girls. She currently serves as President of the U.S. chapter of Women’s Declaration International (WDI), which seeks to promote the Declaration on Women’s Sex-Based Rights.

Breitbart has extensively covered the rapid expansion of the transgender ideology, which insists that each person’s inner feelings of “gender identity” determines their legal sex. The ideology has given progressives the opportunity to claim they can referee the myriad civic disputes that are being caused when the government denies the long-recognized reality that men and women are biologically different but also complementary.

Below are photos captured at Tuesday’s event by Breitbart’s Matthew Perdie:

Breitbart News’s livestream will begin when the event, which is slated for 12:45 am Eastern, starts.