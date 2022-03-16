Poll: 69 Percent of Voters Say Nation on Wrong Track Under Joe Biden

Sixty-nine percent of voters believe the nation is on the wrong track under President Joe Biden, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday.

Only 31 percent told the pollsters the nation is headed in the right direction under Biden’s presidency, a 38 point gap in opinion.

Biden’s polling numbers have drastically changed since last year in March when the nation was evenly split 50-50 on the direction of the nation.

The mood among Americans comes as the nation has undergone significant challenges, in part due to Biden’s leadership.

In the last year, more than two million migrants have been apprehended at the southern border. Fentanyl has become the greatest killer among 18 to 45 year olds. Inflation has soared to a 40-year high. Gas prices have increased to all-time record highs. Weekly wages have shrunk. Supply chain woes have persisted. And the deadly Afghan withdrawal deeply embarrassed the nation.

NEW: @politico /@MorningConsult Biden Job Approval

Approve 41% (-4)*

Disapprove 56% (+5) Independent voters

Approve 33%

Disapprove 61% 2,005 RV / 03/11-03/14

(*Changes from March 2-8 poll)https://t.co/sfrUCBtChY — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 16, 2022

The manufactured crises have impacted Biden’s approval rating. Only 18 percent of voters strongly approve of Biden, while 42 percent strongly disapprove, a 24 point differential. Overall, the poll gave Biden a 41 percent approval rating with 56 percent disapproving.

Democrats will look to overcome Biden’s struggling poll numbers in the coming months heading into the midterms. They are divided, however, on how to do so. Some Democrats continue to push for radical measures in Biden’s stalled “Build Back Better” agenda, while others seem content to let the package fade away.

Biden did not mention the “Build Back Better” agenda by name during his State of the Union address on March 1.

The poll sampled 2,005 registered voters from March 11-14 with a two point margin of error.

