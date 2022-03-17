Democrats in the House of Representatives blocked consideration of a Republican bill on Wednesday to make the United States energy independent from Russia as they recently invaded Ukraine.

The Democrats, for the third time, had refused to join the Republicans in the House to support and pass H.R. 6858, American Energy Independence from Russia Act, which would support the production of American energy, and eventually lower the cost of gas as it skyrocketed.

On Wednesday, the bill was offered by Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), but 218 Democrats blocked the consideration, making this the third time for the same legislation.

The bill, which was initially introduced by Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Bruce Westerman (R-AR) would have promoted American energy independence at the end of February.

The bill would have immediately approved the Keystone XL pipeline, removed all restrictions on liquified natural gas (LNG) exports, restarted oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters — which President Joe Biden’s administration halted, protected American energy and mineral development from attacks by the administration, and require the administration to submit an energy security plan within 30 days and requires Biden’s energy secretary to develop a plan to replace oil drawn down from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has called for the U.S to “replace Russian energy with American energy independence & accelerating energy exports to our allies” to show strength to deter adversaries in the past, Biden is instead looked for countries such as Venezuela and even possibly Iran for oil.

“If Democrats really were interested in cutting Putin’s leverage, they would be focused on increasing exports to Europe. Because European nations have 40 percent of Europe’s energy supply coming from Russia,” Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) said on the House floor. “The reality is they would rather sell their Green New Deal ideology while lining the pockets of the tyrants in the Kremlin, Iran, and Venezuela. And American consumers are paying these tyrants.

FLOOR ALERT: Gas prices reached an ALL-TIME high last week, but for a THIRD time @HouseDemocrats refused @HouseGOP requests to consider an obvious solution that would lower prices, unleash domestic production & make America & our allies more secure. What are they waiting for? pic.twitter.com/5Ug99B2Wjr — House Rules Republicans (@RulesReps) March 16, 2022

“Europe and the rest of the world needs American energy leadership at this time. “Drill more. Export now. Cut off the money pipeline to Putin,” he added.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.