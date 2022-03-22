California Reporting Highest Gas Prices in the Nation, Nearing $6

California is reporting some of the highest gas prices in the nation, nearing $6.00 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA’s data.

As of Tuesday, the national gas price average stood at $4.242, slightly lower than the record high, which the U.S. broke in a series of consecutive days earlier this month. On March 11, for example, the national gas average reached $4.331, rising 49 cents over one week, beating records made during former President Obama’s presidency.

As of Tuesday, a handful of states were reporting an average of over $5.00 per gallon of gas. That includes Hawaii ($5.092) and Nevada ($5.136). But the single state reporting the highest average gas prices in the country continues to be California, clocking in with a $5.866 average.

That is higher than the $5.800 average recorded last week, on March 18.

California Democrats, who have raised gas taxes in recent years, are now proposing to send $400 checks to taxpayers to help defray the cost. https://t.co/ZEmLsP2qIJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 18, 2022

Several Golden State counties are reporting gas prices nearing or over $6.00 per gallon. Those include Humboldt ($5.949), Trinity ($5.987), Napa ($5.927), Marin ($5.921), San Francisco ($5.964), Ventura ($5.974), San Diego ($5.947), Orange ($5.968) San Luis Obispo ($6.031), Inyo ($6.054), and Los Angeles ($6.011).

As Breitbart News reported, diesel prices in Los Angeles are nearing $7.00 per gallon.

Mono County is continuing to report the highest gas price average in the state at $6.584. Last week, Mono’s average stood at $6.537.

Meanwhile, Kansas and Missouri are continuing to report the lowest gas price averages in the country — $3.763 and $3.765, respectively.

While President Biden has failed to take responsibility for rising gas prices triggered by bad policy, quashing American energy independence upon taking office and authorizing exorbitant spending, a plurality of Americans directly blame the Biden administration for rising gas prices.