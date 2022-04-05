Smiley Martin, the second of three suspects arrested in connection with Sunday’s Sacramento, CA, shooting, was released early from prison in February despite District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert opposing the release.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Martin is charged with “assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”

The Los Angeles Times points out Martin’s gun had allegedly been stolen and was converted into a fully automatic weapon, and he will face charges for those things as well.

Martin was convicted in 2018 and received a ten-year sentence but was released early from prison, despite DA Schubert’s opposition to the early release.

DA Schubert wrote a letter to the parole board urging them not to release Smiley: “Inmate Martin has, for his entire adult life, displayed a pattern of criminal behavior. While the current case on review may not be ‘violent’ under the Penal Code, Inmate Martin’s criminal conduct is violent and lengthy.”

She also noted, “Inmate Martin has committed several felony violations and clearly has little regard for human life and the law, which can be shown by his conduct in his prior felony convictions of robbery, possession of a firearm and prior misdemeanor conviction of providing false information to a peace officer.”

The AP observed that the first suspect arrested in connection with the Sacramento shooting was 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, the brother of Smiley Martin.

KLVU explains that a third suspect, 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson, has also been arrested. He, too, faces charges “of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.”

