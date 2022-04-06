Kenosha Elects Republican Executive After Decades of Democrats

The county of Kenosha, Wisconsin, elected a Republican executive on Tuesday after decades of electing Democrats.

“Samantha Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Tuesday’s Spring Election to become the next Kenosha County executive,” announced Kenosha News. “In unofficial results, Kerkman, of Salem Lakes, received 14,693 votes, or 51.32% of the vote. Matoska-Mentink, of Pleasant Prairie, received 13,886, or 48.5% of the vote.”

The 47-year-old Kerkman (pictured) will be the first woman and fifth county executive in Kenosha County. She will replace current County Executive Jim Kreuser, who has held the office since 2008.

“I want to thank all my supporters and everyone who came out to vote,” Kerkman said late Tuesday. “Becky called and I appreciate that. In the new role, we’ll work very closely together. I look forward to working with the County Board, and all the county offices.”