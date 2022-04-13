Biden Approval Lowest of Presidency: CNBC Poll

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is down to the lowest in his presidency at only 38 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval with the latest CNBC All American Economic survey released on Wednesday.

His latest approval numbers are down from December when we received 41 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval from the same survey. This, of course, is way down from a year ago when the president received 47 percent approval and only 41 percent disapproval.

CNBC noted Americans are unhappy with how he has handled the economy since his poll numbers have gone down in the last four surveys. Biden’s poll numbers are only at a dismal 35 percent approval, and a 60 percent disapproved of how he has handled the economy.

The county has seen rapidly rising inflation, which the Department of Labor showed on Tuesday has climbed to 8.5 percent in March compared to a year ago. The 8.5 percent increase is also the most significant year-over-year increase since December 1981.

A new question asked from the survey regarding the war in Ukraine found that only 40 percent approve of the way Biden has handled it while 60 percent completely disapprove.

The president’s approval numbers have spiraled when looking at key demographic groups that helped get him elected. His approval has slipped with women ages 18 to 49 by 16 percent, people of color by 18 percent, and ages 18 to 34 by 15 percent.

The poll found that Biden’s proposed wealth tax only saw a 43 percent approval and 43 percent disapproval. CNBC noted that Americans appear not to be happy with how the money would be spent.

The CNBC All American Economic survey asked 800 Americans online and had a margin of error plus or minus four percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.