Nolte: Joe Biden Steps on ‘Genocide’ Rake Regarding Ukraine

His Fraudulency Joe Biden stepped on another rake this week by declaring the Russian invasion of Ukraine an act of “genocide.”

Obviously, Slow Joe, who has yet to declare China’s genocide-genocide of Uyghur Muslims a “genocide,” is flailing away here looking for a handhold to save his cratering presidency.

And we all know why Joe can’t tell the truth about China. His family does business with China, and, like the Clintons, the Bidens can never be rich enough…

As far as this idiotic “genocide” outburst, Biden is such a dummy; he’s been gaslit by the corporate media into believing the manufactured moral panic around Ukraine has taken hold in America.

Well, it hasn’t.

Hell, even within the left-wing bubble of media, neocons, celebutards, and billionaire tech freaks, the Ukraine hysteria has lessened. But Slow Joe, who’s always about two weeks behind the rest of us, sees his collapsing poll numbers (even on the issue of Ukraine — tee hee) and thinks getting all yelly with words like “genocide” will allow him to catch the Ukraine Moral Outrage Wave when there really isn’t one.

What Biden said is so counter-productive, even his Palace Guards at the far-left Associated Press pushed back:

There’s no such thing as a purely personal opinion from the Oval Office on policies that matter. Armchair quarterbacking when you’re the president is fraught when you’re the one with the ball. Armies can move on your words; markets can convulse; diplomacy can unravel. That has not stopped President Joe Biden from viscerally weighing in on the Ukraine war — labeling Russia’s Vladimir Putin a war criminal, appearing to advocate an overthrow in Moscow, branding Russian war actions as genocide — then saying it’s all his personal, not presidential, opinion. It’s sowing confusion in dangerous times.

People need to appreciate that Biden’s rhetorical escalation harms the cause of peace. If Putin has committed genocide and is committing genocide, you can’t negotiate with him; you can’t deal with him; you can’t allow him to remain in power.

For example, as my colleague, Joel Pollak, pointed out this morning, “The former president of Ukraine corrupt @poroshenko just told @FoxNews that there is no potential for compromise with Russia anymore, in the wake of US president @JoeBiden declaring Russian president Vladimir Putin guilty of genocide.”

And that’s exactly right. All Biden has done is make it more difficult for the current president of Ukraine to negotiate some sort of peace deal. After all, the only acceptable outcome when you’re at war with a “war criminal” (something else Biden has called Putin) who commits “genocide” is an all-out war to the bitter end.

Is that what Zelensky wants?

Is that what Ukrainians want?

Whether they do or don’t, Biden’s big, stupid, ignorant, desperate mouth limits their options.

Well, now the White House is trying to clean up Biden’s mess with the claim the word “genocide” is valid because Putin is trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

Well, hell, then pretty much every time one country invades another, it’s genocide.

Let me explain this as simply as I can… The American people do not want to see Grandpa Joe popping off about wars that have nothing to do with us but could have something to do with us if he doesn’t show a little statesman-like maturity.

What the American people would like to see is Biden half as outraged over the record inflation that’s decimating the poor and working class, the record gas prices hurting everyone, and the flood of illegal aliens…

If Biden were half as concerned about our border as Ukraine’s border, his poll numbers might not be in the toilet.

But Biden lives in a media bubble that has him fooled into believing Ukraine is The Issue of the Day, when the truth is that those of us who live in the hell called Biden’s America don’t really care about Ukraine. We wish them the best, but Ukraine is not our problem. We have problems of our own.

I should add that former President Trump jumping on the “genocide” bandwagon is also not a good look or helpful or confidence-building.

