Kevin McCarthy, GOP Members to Inspect Southern Border Invasion 

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other Republican House members will inspect the invasion on the Southern Border on Monday.

The Republican delegation will travel to Eagle Pass, Texas, and meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Texas National Guard, Fox News reported. The inspection will focus on the pending inbound flood of migrant crossings when Title 42 ends next month.

The members who will reportedly join McCarthy are Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Michael Guest (R-MS), Chip Roy (R-TX), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), and Blake Moore (R-UT)

In March, over 221,300 illegal migrants were encountered illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. That number represents a new high for the Biden administration and the worst month since the Department of Homeland Security was founded in 2002, according to the Republican National Committee’s research team. March’s number was also the third highest on record.

With the Biden administration terminating Title 42, the rule allowed authorities to turn away migrants to slow the spread of coronavirus, more migrants are expected to increase dramatically.

The Republicans’ visit to the border will put pressure on vulnerable Democrats, many of whom have changed their position on securing the southern border. At least nine Democrats now oppose Biden’s open border policy. But not all of them 0ppose Biden’s “catch and release” policy, such as Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

Hassan, who visited the border last week, published a video speaking about the need to secure the border but failed to mention Biden’s “catch and release” policy. The policy refers to the administration’s policy of releasing migrants throughout the nation while they await a court hearing rather than detaining them, as required by law.

