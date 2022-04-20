New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) pushed gun controls Tuesday that would require Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) to create a database on ammunition sales.

NJ.com reports that Murphy also pushed for a raising the minimum age to purchase a shotgun from 18 to 21 years and to “change how firearm owners in the state are required to store their guns.”

CBS News notes that Murphy also pushed a ban on “.50-caliber firearms.”

While addressing .50 caliber firearms Murphy said they “can take down helicopters. Ukrainians need them. We don’t need them in New Jersey. Who can seriously argue that these weapons of war belong on our streets?”

Murphy pushed his gun controls from behind the pulpit of a church in Paterson.

EverytownResearch.Org notes that NJ already has universal background checks “for handgun purchases at point of sale and/or for permit to purchase,” a red flag law, gun storage requirements, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, “ghost gun” regulations, and regulations on the open carry of firearms, among other controls.

But Murphy wants more.

Second Amendment Foundation executive director Alan Gottlieb commented on Murphy’s push, saying, “New Jersey may have been the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights, but under Governor Murphy is the last state to recognize it.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.