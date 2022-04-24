Former President Donald Trump slammed teaching transgenderism to kids without parental consent during his rally in Delaware, Ohio, on Saturday night.

“We will also protect parents’ rights. No teacher should ever be allowed to teach transgender [sic] without parental consent,” he said.

The crowd broke out into chants of “Save our kids! Save our kids! Save our kids!”

The crowd chants "SAVE OUR KIDS" in response to Trump's criticism about what a teacher should and should not be allowed to teach without parental consent.#SaveAmericaRally #Election2022 Watch our LIVE #TrumpRally coverage on Pluto TV: https://t.co/OX6uFXgk9Z pic.twitter.com/LN616pxRuB — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 24, 2022

“Isn’t it amazing how that’s become such a big subject? And who would even think that’d be such a big subject?” he added.

The 45th president of the United States made similar statements in Selma, North Carolina earlier this month.

“A Republican Congress must stand up for parental rights and parental choice. I think that’s a good idea. No teacher should ever be allowed to teach far left gender theories to our children without parental consent,” Trump said at a rally, according to Business Insider.

“It’s truly child abuse. Plain and simple,” he added.

Florida recently passed a law banning the discussion of gender and sexual orientation to children from kindergarten through 3rd grade, which leftists dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The Biden administration has claimed the bill was designed to” LGBTQI+ kids.”

As Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak reported, the bill does not mention the word “gay” or reference any particular sexual orientation.

Trump also called to get transgender athletes out of women’s sports.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.