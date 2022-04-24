Trump: No Teacher Should Teach Kids Transgenderism Without Parental Consent

DELAWARE, OH - APRIL 23: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio. Last week, Trump announced his endorsement of J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty …
Drew Angerer/Getty
Kristina Wong

Former President Donald Trump slammed teaching transgenderism to kids without parental consent during his rally in Delaware, Ohio, on Saturday night.

“We will also protect parents’ rights. No teacher should ever be allowed to teach transgender [sic] without parental consent,” he said.

The crowd broke out into chants of “Save our kids! Save our kids! Save our kids!”

“Isn’t it amazing how that’s become such a big subject? And who would even think that’d be such a big subject?” he added.

The 45th president of the United States made similar statements in Selma, North Carolina earlier this month.

“A Republican Congress must stand up for parental rights and parental choice. I think that’s a good idea. No teacher should ever be allowed to teach far left gender theories to our children without parental consent,” Trump said at a rally, according to Business Insider.

“It’s truly child abuse. Plain and simple,” he added.

A woman and child look on as the National Anthem is sung during former U.S. President Donald Trump’s rally in Delaware, Ohio, on April 23, 2022. (MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Florida recently passed a law banning the discussion of gender and sexual orientation to children from kindergarten through 3rd grade, which leftists dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The Biden administration has claimed the bill was designed to” LGBTQI+ kids.”

As Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak reported, the bill does not mention the word “gay” or reference any particular sexual orientation.

Trump also called to get transgender athletes out of women’s sports.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.