41 Shot, 7 Killed, During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Forty-one people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted that at least 35 people were shot, six of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the number of shooting victims had risen to 41 by Monday morning, with the number of shooting fatalities climbing to seven.

The weekend’s seventh shooting fatality occurred Sunday morning at 4:45 a.m. when a 57-year-old man was shot dead “in the 400-block of South Pulaski Road.” The 57-year-old was shot following an argument and died at the scene.

The Sun-Times points to 164 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2022, through April 24, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.