‘We’re Out of Money’ — Joe Biden Asks for $33 Billion for Ukraine After Congress Passed $13.6 Billion in March

President Joe Biden announced a significantly bigger budget request to Congress for more funding for Ukraine on Monday, as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

“Basically, we’re out of money,” Biden admitted, after a month of billions in government spending on military equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The president called for Congress to send him an additional $33 billion in funds for Ukraine, despite the $13.6 billion funding bill passed in March.

“We need this bill to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom,” Biden said.

He argued that Ukraine deserved more arms, funding, and ammunition to continue defending their country from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if it’s going to happen,” he said.

Biden said the United States had sent “thousands” of anti-armor weapons systems, drones, helicopters, grenade launchers, machine guns, and more than 15 million rounds of ammunition.

He also boasted that the United States had sent Ukraine ten anti-armor missile systems for every Russian tank.

“Russia is the aggressor. No, ifs, ands, or buts about it,” Biden said. “Russia is the aggressor, and the world must and will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden said the funding would also help Ukrainians deliver food, water, and medicine, as well as help them set up hospitals and schools.

The president also touted a program that would help fund the Ukrainians financially.

“It’s going to allow pensions and social support to be paid to the Ukrainian people so they have something in their pocket,” he said. “It’s also going to provide critical resources to address food shortages around the globe.”