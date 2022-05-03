From celebrities to lawmakers and run-of-the-mill leftists, the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision on Roe v. Wade lit up social media with wild accusations ranging from women dying to the reinstatement of slavery.

Those motherf*****s really did it. First they came for Black voters, then they targeted LGBTQ+ families. Now, women of America, they’re overruling Roe v. Wade. We have to unite and strike back. Take to the streets. Overwhelm them at the ballot box. They have gone too damn far. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 3, 2022

Let me sum this up: Fuck the Supreme Court. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 3, 2022

How nice that these ideological nuts who don’t care about democracy or the will of the people — who overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to choose — can feel safe inside whilst they eviscerate our rights and condemn women to die. Abortion will never end. Only safe abortions. https://t.co/Zl0GOgv8z8 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) May 3, 2022

A slimy drunk rapist has taken away womens right to choose — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 3, 2022

Maybe its not as simple as saying Fuck Susan Collins but for the record, FUCK SUSAN COLLINS. https://t.co/sY094exQja — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 3, 2022

Fuck this illegitimate SCOTUS. Fuck the Republican party that enabled this. And if you don't care that this decision makes women second-class citizens, fuck you too. We don't have the luxury of time–we need to fight NOW. It's Democrats vs. Fascists in 2022. Vote accordingly. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) May 3, 2022

There will be a coordinated effort by the Republicans to distract the media into focusing on the Supreme Court leaker but we must not allow the most fundamental truth to be obscured here: Women will die as a direct result of conservatives repealing Roe. — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) May 3, 2022

A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right Supreme Court majority appears set to destroy the right to abortion, an essential right which protects the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. There is no other recourse. We must expand the court. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 3, 2022

What happens if #RoeVWade is not the law of the land? -Women in handcuffs for trying to get an abortion -Parents in handcuffs for taking their daughter to get an abortion -Nurses and doctors in handcuffs for assisting in an abortion GOVERNMENT-MANDATED UNWANTED PREGNANCY https://t.co/QOgIqOSaVB — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 3, 2022

At the rate this Supreme Court is going, Black people should be back on the plantation by the Fall.#RoeVWade — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 3, 2022

