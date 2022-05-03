Vice President Kamala Harris is fit and well and ready to return to in-person White House duties Tuesday after testing negative for coronavirus.

Harris will wear a “well-fitting mask” while circulating amongst others for a 10-day period in observance of current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, press secretary to the vice president Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

Harris, who is fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, including two boosters, tested positive for coronavirus on April 26 and returned to her home at the Naval Observatory, where she continued to work, as Breitbart News reported.

She did not exhibit symptoms after receiving results from rapid and PCR tests and was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Harris had not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden at the time she tested positive and did not participate in any White House events or meetings before the test.

The vice president is the latest of high-profile politicians to contract the virus in Washington, DC, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

A number of administration officials and journalists contracted the virus earlier this month after the Gridiron Dinner, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Harris’ communications director Jamal Simmons.

Harris’ husband tested positive for coronavirus last month.