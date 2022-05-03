Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to the potentially leaked decision overturning infamous Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade saying it was both a “massive victory for life” and a “shocking breach of trust.”

“If this report is true, this is nothing short of a massive victory for life and will save the lives of millions of innocent babies,” Cruz — who is both a former Supreme Court clerk and has argued before the High Court as Solicitor General of Texas — wrote on Twitter Monday late evening. “But while I continue to wait for the Supreme Court’s ultimate opinion, I am appalled by the shocking breach of trust posed by this leak.”

Cruz’s comments come as a draft opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health — the case many on both sides of the abortion debate have seen as the most likely to overturn Roe in decades — appears to have been leaked to the press.

In the opinion, if authentic, Justice Samuel Alito wrote “We hold that Roe v. Wade must be overruled.”

“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely—the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” it continues.

“This is a blatant attempt to intimidate the Court through public pressure rather than reasoned argument,” Cruz said. “I hope my fellow former clerks and the entire legal community will join me in denouncing this egregious breach of trust.”

Many are expressing worry about the future institutional legitimacy of the Supreme Court after such a breach.

“It’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff,” SCOTUSBlog said. “This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”

National March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said the pro-life group would wait until an official decision is handed down before making comment.

Mancini did add, however, that her organization believes the Court should issue a ruling “as soon as possible,” adding that “this leak was meant to corrupt the process. It is heartbreaking that some abortion advocates will stoop to any level to intimidate the court no matter what the consequences.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.