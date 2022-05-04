Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted on Tuesday he was unaware President Biden’s disinformation chief had uploaded “precocious” TikTok videos before her appointment to the disinformation board.

“When the department picked her, was the department aware of her TikTok video?” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) asked Mayorkas in a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

“They’re really quite precocious,” Kennedy added about Nina Jankowicz’s videos.

“I was not aware of those videos,” Mayorkas acknowledged.

KENNEDY: "When the department picked [Nina Jankowicz], was the department aware of her Tik Tok videos? They're really quite precocious." MAYORKAS: "I was not aware of those videos." pic.twitter.com/eBgbwDMpok — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

In a recently discovered video, Jankowicz used TikTok to imitate her male trolls.

“Women should not be involved in government. They can not be trusted,” she said in imitation. Jankowicz said in another clip, “The real reason she is angry is no Chads would hit it and stick with it.”

PS you better bet I made a TikTok about this 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PihnDCKJUx — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 25, 2021

Jankowicz also dubbed herself the “Mary Poppins of Disinformation” on TikTok to alert individuals about “atrocious” content. The video shows her singing a song with the tune from Mary Poppins.

You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eGV9lpctYn pic.twitter.com/WVQFA2bPmq — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) February 17, 2021

Mayorkas was not only unaware of Jankowicz’s Tik-Tok use, as he also had no idea she suggested Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” was Russian disinformation.

“I’m not familiar with those statements,” Mayorkas responded to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Thursday about whether or not he knew of Jankowicz’s political position on Hunter Biden’s authenticated laptop.

Biden appointed Nina Jankowicz the head of the “Disinformation Governance Board” last week after Elon Musk inked a deal to purchase Twitter. The board is under the umbrella of the DHS.

Republicans have drawn comparisons between the board and the “Ministry of Truth,” a fictitious government agency in George Orwell’s book 1984.

