Hunter’s laptop repairman John Paul Mac Isaac sued CNN, Politico, the Daily Beast, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for defamation Tuesday.

Mac Isaac told the New York Post the congressman and establishment media falsely accused him of trafficking Russian disinformation during the 2020 presidential campaign.

The suit reportedly claims, “CNN’s broadcast of the false statement accuses the Plaintiff of committing an infamous crime, i.e., treason by working with the Russians to commit a crime against the United States of America by attempting to undermine American democracy and the 2020 Presidential election.”

Mac Isaac’s accusations will play out in court, but numerous times he was the brunt of left-wing talking points. For instance, CNN’s Brian Stelter falsely labeled Hunter’s laptop “Russian disinformation” and suggested the laptop contents may have been “made up.” In March, Stelter refused to walk back to this reporter the false claims he promoted on his program.

FLASHBACK: Media pundits lied to you, falsely claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story was "Russian disinformation." pic.twitter.com/fSmQgfIq0N — Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 18, 2022

Politico ran a headline suggesting in part the laptop was “Russian disinfo.” The suit reportedly says the “article was written by journalist Natasha Bertrand, who seemingly has a history of transforming speculation into fact in the stories upon which she reports.”

“Purloined” is the word the Daily Beast used to describe Hunter’s laptop, which insinuates Mac Isaac stole Hunter’s computer. Mac Isaac maintains Hunter dropped the laptop to him for repairs.

“Pencil Neck” Adam Schiff, as Donald Trump dubbed the congressman, told CNN in an interview that Hunter’s laptop was a “Kremlin” tactic meant to defeat then-candidate Joe Biden. “Clearly, the origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin, and the president is only too happy to have Kremlin help and try to amplify it,” Schiff said live on-air, without presenting any evidence.

Schiff: 'Smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin' “This whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” says House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, reacting to the FBI leading an investigation into whether unverified emails about Hunter Biden are tied to a Russian disinformation effort targeting his father’s campaign. https://cnn.it/342BsPd Posted by CNN Replay on Friday, October 16, 2020

It has been about 18 months since the establishment media and Schiff went along with the Democrat narrative that Mac Isaac peddled Russian disinformation. Speaking with the Post, Mac Isaac said, “All I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation.”

“Twitter initially labeled my action hacking, so for the first day after my information was leaked, I was bombarded with hate mail and death threats revolving around the idea that I was a hacker, a thief and a criminal,” Mac Isaac said. “Without any intel, the head of the intel committee decided to share with CNN and its viewers a complete and utter lie. … A lie issued in the protection of a preferred presidential candidate.”

