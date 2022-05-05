Nina Jankowicz, the leader of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) new Disinformation Governance Board expressed fears of “free speech absolutists” like Elon Musk taking over social media platforms — after she was hired by the government.

Jankowicz, who started work at the DHS on March 2 did a National Public Radio interview on April 16 reacting to the news of Elon Musk trying to take over Twitter.

During the interview with host Michel Martin, Jankowicz was asked about “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk.

“The platforms aren’t doing very much right now,” she said. “And I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities all around the world.”

Jankowicz promoted her latest book in the interview, How To Be A Woman Online: Surviving Abuse And Harassment, And How To Fight Back, and complained about the criticism and mockery that she faced online.

The woman Joe Biden chose to be the government-sanctioned arbiter of truth, radical Leftist Nina Jankowicz, believes "there are many non-binary people who give birth." https://t.co/HSmjqcVodJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 30, 2022

She indicated more censorship was necessary.

“We need the platforms to do more, and we frankly need law enforcement and our legislatures to do more as well,” she said.

Jankowicz spoke favorably about the United Kingdom considering an “online safety bill” that would make mean harassing online content illegal.

She also called for tech platforms to punish online trolls for mistreating women.

“[R]eally any enforcement of consequences against abusers would make such a big difference because part of the reason this happens right now is that hardly anything ever happens to the people who are levying the abuse,” Jankowicz said.

She complained politicians were not taking the problem of online harassment seriously.

“There are no consequences right now because there does not seem to be the political will within companies to crack down on content that drives engagement,” she said.