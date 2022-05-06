Responding Officers Hear Gunshots as Homeowner Kills Alleged Intruder

Officers responding to a Clare County, Michigan, home invasion call Thursday heard gunshots as the homeowner shot and fatally wounded wounded the alleged home intruder.

MLive reports the incident occurred around 6 a.m. Officers heard gunshots as they arrived on scene and they later determined those shots were the sounds of the homeowner shooting the allegedly intruder.

The name of the deceased alleged intruder was not released.

WJRT notes the homeowner was not injured in the incident nor were any officers injured.

On May 1, 2022, Breitbart News reported on an Indianapolis resident who returned to his home to find two alleged intruders inside. The resident opened fire, wounding one of the suspects and causing the second suspect to flee the scene.

