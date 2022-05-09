23 Shot, 5 Fatally, During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-three people were shot, five fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Yesterday, Breitbart News reported at least 15 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone in Chicago. The shooting victims included two fatalities, both of whom were killed on Saturday.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes the number of shooting victims for the entire weekend rose to 23 by Monday morning, and there were three additional shooting fatalities.

The first additional fatal shooting occurred Friday night around 7:45 p.m., when 37-year-old Michael Conrad was shot while sitting “in a white Chrysler in the 4400-block of North Hamlin Avenue.” Conrad tried to drive from the scene but crashed. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The second additional fatal shooting occurred Sunday at 7:44 p.m., when a 20-year-old man “in the 1200-block of West 72nd Place” was shot in the head during a drive-by incident. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The final fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, when another 20-year-old man was struck by gunfire while standing in this kitchen “in the 2100-block of West Maypole Avenue.” The gunfire came from outside of his home. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Sun-Times points out 195 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through May 9, 2022.

