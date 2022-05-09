Republican David McCormick, who is vying to be Pennsylvania’s next senator, released an ad on Monday showcasing former President Donald Trump praising the veteran for his service to the country.

The ad contains audio of Trump praising McCormick, telling him he “served our country well in so many ways.”

“Dave, I want to congratulate you. You’ve served our country well in so many different ways,” Trump, who has endorsed McCormick’s challenger, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, says in the audio featured in the ad.